Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 4,910 Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 49.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,090 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,910 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the second quarter worth about $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in D. R. Horton by 652.4% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in D. R. Horton in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in D. R. Horton by 25.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in D. R. Horton in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHI. Raymond James downgraded D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded D. R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on D. R. Horton from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. D. R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.83.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,000 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $53,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $53,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 4,800 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $342,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at $558,667.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,200 shares of company stock worth $4,333,882. 6.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $76.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. D. R. Horton Inc has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $76.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.36 and its 200 day moving average is $53.01.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.82%. D. R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

