Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 4,551 Shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 39.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,119 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 4,551 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTAP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in NetApp in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in NetApp by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,315 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $41.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.66 and a 12-month high of $65.38.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 168.65%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NetApp Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.39%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.06.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

