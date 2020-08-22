Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 1,770 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,430 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. West Bancorporation Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.3% during the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.8% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,290 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.3% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 5,070 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 15,861 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $65.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.50. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $71.48.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $81,806.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,222.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $54,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,684 shares in the company, valued at $653,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,746 shares of company stock worth $788,411. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.14.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

