Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Makes New Investment in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 308.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,253,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230,902 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,102,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717,407 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $100,520,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 8,295,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,919 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1,232.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,598,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $35.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.71. The company has a market capitalization of $53.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.31.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

