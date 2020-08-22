Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Makes New Investment in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 11,316 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 103.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $166.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.20. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 1 year low of $107.00 and a 1 year high of $198.41. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of -115.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.38 and a beta of 0.97.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $430.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.86 million. On average, analysts predict that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TEAM. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $194.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.25.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

