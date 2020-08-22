Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Makes New $290,000 Investment in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,799 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 15,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $123.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.58. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.07 and a 1-year high of $142.89.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.36. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 59.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $154,325.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,582.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $154.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

