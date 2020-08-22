Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Invests $95,000 in Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leap Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the second quarter worth $55,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mustang Bio in the second quarter worth about $338,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 24.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 25.0% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mustang Bio in the first quarter worth about $190,000. Institutional investors own 20.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.56.

MBIO stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 5.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.15. Mustang Bio Inc has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $4.85.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mustang Bio Inc will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mustang Bio news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman acquired 153,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $499,999.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

