Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Invests $292,000 in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,581 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Lumentum by 167.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lumentum by 146.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Lumentum by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Lumentum by 14,566.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lumentum alerts:

LITE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Lumentum from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Lumentum from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lumentum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub lowered Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lumentum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.56.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 15,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.32, for a total value of $1,297,542.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,802 shares in the company, valued at $11,564,982.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $328,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,568.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,319 shares of company stock worth $5,982,241. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $85.74 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a one year low of $48.44 and a one year high of $96.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 6.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.21 and its 200 day moving average is $79.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28 and a beta of 1.03.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.73 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.