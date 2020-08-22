Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,547 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSTR. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in MicroStrategy by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $145.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.35 and a 200 day moving average of $125.37. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 57.12 and a beta of 0.59. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $165.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $110.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.23 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 5.33%. Equities research analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSTR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded MicroStrategy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

