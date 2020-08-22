Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Acquires Shares of 516 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 516 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Consolidated Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $2,544,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,447 shares in the company, valued at $8,762,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total transaction of $26,477,024.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,477,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,033 shares of company stock valued at $116,444,190 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on Netflix from $485.00 to $489.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Netflix from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.77.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $492.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $219.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.96, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $575.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $495.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $422.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

