Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Acquires New Position in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,231 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Workday by 86.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Workday by 58.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $944,939.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 88,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.73, for a total transaction of $17,025,575.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 494,860 shares of company stock worth $89,843,645 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $192.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.53. Workday Inc has a twelve month low of $107.75 and a twelve month high of $202.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.70%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday Inc will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.72.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

