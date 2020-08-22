Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 297.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 92.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 36.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on KIM. Deutsche Bank raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Evercore ISI downgraded Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.81.

NYSE KIM opened at $11.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $21.86.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $1.48. The business had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.35 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 93.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 4,675,726 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $71,398,336.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

