Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) vs. Gaming and Leisure Properties (NYSE:GLPI) Head to Head Comparison

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) and Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Medical Properties Trust has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

82.3% of Medical Properties Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.9% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Medical Properties Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Medical Properties Trust and Gaming and Leisure Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medical Properties Trust $854.20 million 11.38 $374.68 million $1.30 14.14 Gaming and Leisure Properties $1.15 billion 6.98 $390.88 million $3.44 10.75

Gaming and Leisure Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Medical Properties Trust. Gaming and Leisure Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Medical Properties Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Medical Properties Trust and Gaming and Leisure Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medical Properties Trust 0 4 7 0 2.64 Gaming and Leisure Properties 0 0 9 0 3.00

Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus price target of $20.41, indicating a potential upside of 11.04%. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus price target of $40.33, indicating a potential upside of 9.07%. Given Medical Properties Trust’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Medical Properties Trust is more favorable than Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Medical Properties Trust and Gaming and Leisure Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medical Properties Trust 38.41% 6.29% 2.95% Gaming and Leisure Properties 36.90% 19.97% 4.80%

Dividends

Medical Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Gaming and Leisure Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Medical Properties Trust pays out 83.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Gaming and Leisure Properties pays out 69.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Medical Properties Trust has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Gaming and Leisure Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Gaming and Leisure Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Gaming and Leisure Properties beats Medical Properties Trust on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations. Facilities include acute care hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, and other medical and surgical facilities.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties. GLPI expects to grow its portfolio by pursuing opportunities to acquire additional gaming facilities to lease to gaming operators. GLPI also intends to diversify its portfolio over time, including by acquiring properties outside the gaming industry to lease to third parties. GLPI elected to be taxed as a REIT for United States federal income tax purposes commencing with the 2014 taxable year and is the first gaming-focused REIT in North America.

