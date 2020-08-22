Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $729.43

Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $729.43 and traded as low as $690.00. Mattioli Woods shares last traded at $695.00, with a volume of 3,676 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTW. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 884 ($11.56) price objective on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $187.30 million and a PE ratio of 21.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 708.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 728.73.

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers financial planning services, such as wealth building, trust planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, exit planning, and executive financial counselling services; investment products and services to support client strategies, as well as strategic planning and advisory services; and self-invested personal and small self-administered pension schemes, and trustee services.

