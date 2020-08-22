Mark Higgins Sells 227,974 Shares of AO World PLC (LON:AO) Stock

AO World PLC (LON:AO) insider Mark Higgins sold 227,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.55), for a total value of £444,549.30 ($581,186.17).

Shares of LON:AO opened at GBX 199.80 ($2.61) on Friday. AO World PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 46.67 ($0.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 216.70 ($2.83). The firm has a market capitalization of $956.13 million and a P/E ratio of 499.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 166.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.00, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.80.

A number of research analysts have commented on AO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised AO World to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 165 ($2.16) in a research report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AO World from GBX 101 ($1.32) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AO World in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and the Netherlands. It also provides logistics and transport services; and ancillary services, such as delivery, connection and disconnection, product protection plan commission, recycling, strategic marketing income, and third-party logistics services, as well as engages in the investment activities.

