Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.41

Marin Software Inc (NYSE:MRIN) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.41 and traded as low as $1.40. Marin Software shares last traded at $1.44, with a volume of 14,788 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.41.

About Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN)

Marin Software Incorporated operates a cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows marketing professionals to manage their digital advertising spend across search, social, and display advertising channels. The company's platform consists of various modules, including Optimization module that helps advertisers to manage bids across publishers to meet revenue goals and identify opportunities for campaign improvements; Reporting and Analytics module that enables advertisers to report results at a business level and analyze cross-channel performance trends; Campaign Management module, which provides the digital advertiser with an interface to create, manage, and optimize campaigns across various publishers; and Connect module that enables advertisers to automate and streamline the capture of revenue, cost, and audience data from a range of sources, such as advertisement servers, analytics systems, CRM platforms, publishers, and third party databases.

