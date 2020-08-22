MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MMYT. Bank of America cut shares of MakeMyTrip from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MakeMyTrip from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MakeMyTrip has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MMYT opened at $13.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.43 and a 200-day moving average of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. MakeMyTrip has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $30.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.13.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 26th. The technology company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 38.25% and a negative net margin of 87.55%. The business had revenue of $137.18 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that MakeMyTrip will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMYT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 2,572.7% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.