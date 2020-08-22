Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Magic Software Enterprises, a member of the Formula Group, develops, markets and supports software development and deployment technology that enables enterprises to accelerate the process of building and deploying applications that can be rapidly customized and integrated with existing systems. Magic technology, applications and professional services are available through a global network of subsidiaries, distributors and Magic solutions partners. (PRESS RELEASE) “

MGIC has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Magic Software Enterprises has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Magic Software Enterprises stock opened at $15.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $794.78 million, a P/E ratio of 50.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day moving average of $10.30. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $16.87.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 4.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 202.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,013 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 19.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 10.7% during the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

