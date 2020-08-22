Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $3,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MMP. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 7,403,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $270,160,000 after buying an additional 2,696,999 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 131.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,837,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $103,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,983 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 24.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,809,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $175,496,000 after purchasing an additional 936,838 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,648,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $279,079,000 after acquiring an additional 811,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,509,167 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $383,480,000 after acquiring an additional 493,870 shares during the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.68.

MMP stock opened at $40.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.61 and its 200-day moving average is $44.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $67.62.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.15). Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 38.93%. The business had revenue of $460.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $1.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.25%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 86.34%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Recommended Story: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.