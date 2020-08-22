Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luther Burbank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Luther Burbank has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.33.

NASDAQ LBC opened at $9.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $495.12 million, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.93. Luther Burbank has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $11.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $33.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.65 million. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 6.96%. Research analysts predict that Luther Burbank will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.44%.

In related news, CEO Simone Lagomarsino acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $26,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 170,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,543.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack W. Krouskup sold 8,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $84,873.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,468.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Luther Burbank by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,283,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,768,000 after buying an additional 7,055 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 404,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 29,503 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 14.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 30,168 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 3.4% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 188,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 4.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 125,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

