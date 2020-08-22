Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.60 Per Share

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the home improvement retailer on Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Lowe’s Companies has raised its dividend payment by 63.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years.

NYSE:LOW opened at $161.72 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $162.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.88 and a 200-day moving average of $119.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.45.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The company had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOW. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BofA Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.03.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

