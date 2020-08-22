Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 45 ($0.59) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.52) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 42 ($0.55) in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 47 ($0.61) to GBX 42 ($0.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 40 ($0.52) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 44.14 ($0.58).

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

LLOY opened at GBX 28.14 ($0.37) on Thursday. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 73.66 ($0.96). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 29.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 35.51. The company has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion and a PE ratio of 70.34.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider James Lupton purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £260,000 ($339,913.71). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,001,367 shares of company stock worth $53,042,791.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.