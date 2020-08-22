Liquidmetal Technologies (OTCMKTS:LQMT) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.09

Liquidmetal Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:LQMT) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and traded as high as $0.18. Liquidmetal Technologies shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 7,508,764 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.08.

About Liquidmetal Technologies (OTCMKTS:LQMT)

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc, a materials technology and manufacturing company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products and parts from bulk amorphous alloys to customers in various industries. It offers components for non-consumer electronic devices, including aerospace components, medical devices, sporting goods, leisure products, automotive components, and industrial machines.

