Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LMNR. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Limoneira from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. National Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limoneira from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Limoneira from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.83.

LMNR opened at $14.34 on Friday. Limoneira has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.58.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Limoneira by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Limoneira by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Limoneira by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Limoneira by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Limoneira by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

