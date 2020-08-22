LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CLSA began coverage on shares of LexinFintech in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Nomura reduced their target price on shares of LexinFintech from $16.59 to $13.29 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.15.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

LX stock opened at $8.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. LexinFintech has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $16.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.90.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.04). LexinFintech had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that LexinFintech will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in LexinFintech in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in LexinFintech in the 2nd quarter worth $2,335,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,065,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,612,000 after purchasing an additional 13,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,805,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,849,000 after purchasing an additional 197,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.