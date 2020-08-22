Laurentian Bank of Canada Cuts Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Price Target to C$6.00

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) had its price target lowered by Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Laurentian lowered their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$6.42.

Shares of Extendicare stock opened at C$5.54 on Wednesday. Extendicare has a 12-month low of C$4.90 and a 12-month high of C$9.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 496.11. The stock has a market cap of $511.11 million and a PE ratio of 15.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.40.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.66%. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.36%.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.

