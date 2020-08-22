Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, June 29th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lattice Semiconductor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.43.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $29.11 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $31.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.31. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.28.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $100.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 3,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $113,987.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,819.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 8,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $265,104.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,104.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,413 shares of company stock worth $667,328. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 176.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

