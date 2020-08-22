Lanxess (ETR:LXS) Given a €55.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Lanxess (ETR:LXS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. HSBC set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Lanxess presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €55.44 ($65.22).

Get Lanxess alerts:

Shares of Lanxess stock opened at €50.08 ($58.92) on Wednesday. Lanxess has a 12-month low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a 12-month high of €64.58 ($75.98). The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion and a PE ratio of 23.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of €47.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of €46.06.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lanxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lanxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.