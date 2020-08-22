Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by ThinkEquity

ThinkEquity restated their market perform rating on shares of Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) in a report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Colliers Secur. started coverage on shares of Lantern Pharma in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a market perform rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Lantern Pharma in a report on Tuesday.

Get Lantern Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRN opened at $16.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.42. Lantern Pharma has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $17.00.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.06. Research analysts forecast that Lantern Pharma will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

About Lantern Pharma

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage oncology biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapeutics using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Lantern Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantern Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.