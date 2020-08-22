Lannett (NYSE:LCI) & Addex Therapeutics (NYSE:ADDXF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Addex Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ADDXF) and Lannett (NYSE:LCI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Addex Therapeutics alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings for Addex Therapeutics and Lannett, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Addex Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Lannett 0 3 0 0 2.00

Lannett has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 136.49%. Given Lannett’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lannett is more favorable than Addex Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Addex Therapeutics and Lannett’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Addex Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Lannett -5.77% 14.54% 3.98%

Volatility and Risk

Addex Therapeutics has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lannett has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.2% of Lannett shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of Lannett shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Addex Therapeutics and Lannett’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Addex Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lannett $655.41 million 0.36 -$272.11 million $2.35 2.52

Addex Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lannett.

Summary

Lannett beats Addex Therapeutics on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Addex Therapeutics

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors. Its lead programs include Dipraglurant for the treatment of Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia and dystonia; ADX71149 for epilepsy and undisclosed central nervous system disorders; and GABAB PAM for addiction. It has license and collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop mGluR2PAM compounds for the treatment of human health. The company was formerly known as Addex Pharmaceuticals Ltd and changed its name to Addex Therapeutics Ltd in March 2012. Addex Therapeutics Ltd was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.

About Lannett

Lannett Company, Inc. develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages. It also provides its products for various medical indications comprising cholesterol, muscle spasm, pain management, irritable bowel, antipsychosis, gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, thyroid deficiency, central nervous system, urinary, migraine, bronchospasms, and gallstone. In addition, the company manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients. It markets its products under the Lipitor, Lioresal, Bentyl, Prolixin, MiraLAX, Imdur, Levoxyl/Synthroid, Concerta, Toprol-XL, Prilosec, Ditropan, Protonix, Imitrex, Brethine, and Actigall brands to generic pharmaceutical and private label distributors, drug wholesalers, chain drug retailers, mail-order pharmacies, other pharmaceutical manufacturers, managed care and health maintenance organizations, hospital buying groups, and governmental entities. The company has supply and development agreements with Jerome Stevens Pharmaceuticals, Summit Bioscience LLC, HEC Pharm Group, Andor Pharmaceuticals LLC, Dexcel Pharma, and Aralez Pharmaceuticals. Lannett Company, Inc. was founded in 1942 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Addex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.