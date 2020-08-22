Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on Lam Research from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Nomura upped their target price on Lam Research from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lam Research from $340.00 to $310.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lam Research from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $376.38.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $353.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.86. The company has a market cap of $52.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $181.38 and a 12-month high of $387.70.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 22.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 12,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $4,046,397.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 5,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.52, for a total transaction of $2,035,264.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,414 shares of company stock worth $19,832,146. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group lifted its stake in Lam Research by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.