L Briley Brisendine, Jr. Sells 5,400 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) Stock

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.15, for a total value of $681,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,579.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $123.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.89. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 52-week low of $53.29 and a 52-week high of $132.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 54.29 and a beta of 1.29.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $817.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.74 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 16,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period.

SITE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.44.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

