L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Barclays

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price target raised by Barclays from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LB. UBS Group dropped their price objective on L Brands from $14.00 to $12.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. B. Riley raised their price objective on L Brands from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut L Brands from a neutral rating to a sell rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on L Brands from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on L Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.61.

Get L Brands alerts:

Shares of LB opened at $29.97 on Friday. L Brands has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $31.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.39 and its 200 day moving average is $17.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.47.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.67. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. L Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that L Brands will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 142.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,652,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,573,000 after purchasing an additional 971,470 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 5.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 425,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 22,554 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of L Brands during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 8.5% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 123,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 9,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of L Brands during the second quarter worth about $58,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.