L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Morgan Stanley

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered L Brands from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine raised L Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. B. Riley raised their price objective on L Brands from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of L Brands in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on L Brands from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.61.

L Brands stock opened at $29.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.47. L Brands has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $31.33.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that L Brands will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $303,624,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,964,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,700 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,652,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,573,000 after acquiring an additional 971,470 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 290.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,288,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,897,000 after acquiring an additional 958,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

