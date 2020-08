KURARAY CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KURARAY CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:KURRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kuraray Co., Ltd. engages in commercializing chemicals and resins, fibers and textiles, high performance material, medical products and others. It operates in three segments: Chemicals and Resins; Fibers and Textiles; and High-Performance Materials, Medical Products, and Others (HMM). In the chemicals and functional materials fields, the Company’s products include poval resin, the gas barrier material EVAL, isoprene chemicals, fine chemicals, methacrylic resin and resin-finished goods. The Fibers and Textiles segment provides man-made leather, non-woven fabrics, hook and loop fasteners, MAGIC TAPE, which is used in clothing, shoes, car seats; polyester; and textiles. The HMM segment provides heat resistant polyamide resins used in electronics parts and auto parts, dental materials; PVA gel, which are used in water purification and wastewater treatment; and KURARAY COAL used in water purification facilities, gas separators, and capacitor materials. Kuraray Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

KURARAY CO LTD/ADR stock opened at $30.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.56. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.66. KURARAY CO LTD/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $25.45 and a fifty-two week high of $38.92.

Kuraray Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells chemicals and resins, fibers and textiles, high performance materials, medical products, and others products worldwide. The company's Vinyl Acetate segment offers functional resins and films, including polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) resins for paper/fiber processing agents, adhesives, and others; optical-use PVA films for liquid crystal display televisions, mobile phone screens, and others; water-soluble PVA films for water soluble delivery system and others; PVB films for use as interlayers for laminated safety glass and photovoltaic module encapsulation; EVAL resins and films for food packaging, automobile tanks/vacuum insulation panels, refrigerators, and others; and PLANTIC, a bio-based barrier material for fresh food packaging and industrial uses.

