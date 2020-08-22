Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on KRYS. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.17.

KRYS stock opened at $47.05 on Thursday. Krystal Biotech has a 12 month low of $31.89 and a 12 month high of $66.85. The firm has a market cap of $938.57 million, a PE ratio of -37.94 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 51.20 and a quick ratio of 51.20.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Krystal Biotech news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $2,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,928,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,889,141. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRYS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,128,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $519,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 826,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,750,000 after purchasing an additional 73,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

