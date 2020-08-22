Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kraft Heinz has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.95.

KHC stock opened at $34.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.01. Kraft Heinz has a 52 week low of $19.99 and a 52 week high of $36.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.14%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth $33,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 38.1% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 30.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

