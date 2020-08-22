Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Stake Trimmed by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lowered its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,581 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,929,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,031,331,000 after purchasing an additional 10,887,688 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3,486.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,225,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,505 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3,144.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,014,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,963 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,936,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,712,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $176,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716,293 shares in the last quarter. 61.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $22.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.89.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

KMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. US Capital Advisors lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.61.

In related news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.14 per share, with a total value of $4,242,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 244,839,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,025,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 373,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $5,258,852.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 245,212,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,455,042,053.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

