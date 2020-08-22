Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target Increased to $112.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $109.00 to $112.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.90.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

KEYS opened at $95.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.25 and its 200-day moving average is $96.56. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Keysight Technologies has a twelve month low of $77.93 and a twelve month high of $110.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.42 million. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 2,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $248,676.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 79,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total transaction of $8,353,319.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,241 shares of company stock worth $8,968,247 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 70.7% during the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 52.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 25.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.