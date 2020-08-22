KeyCorp Weighs in on Restaurant Brands International Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a report issued on Monday, August 17th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.65. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

QSR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Standpoint Research began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.52.

NYSE QSR opened at $53.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.91. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $79.46.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 229.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

