KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stock Holdings Reduced by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,849,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $848,781,000 after purchasing an additional 776,713 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,220,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,031 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,533,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,132,000 after buying an additional 436,808 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,311,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,188,000 after buying an additional 446,573 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,721,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,348,000 after buying an additional 1,487,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.49. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Stephens downgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.62.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $45,429.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 171,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,140,989.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

