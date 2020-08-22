K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Price Target Raised to C$33.00

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) had its price target increased by Eight Capital from C$28.00 to C$33.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KBL. Cormark raised their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Laurentian raised their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$30.50 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$36.80.

Shares of KBL opened at C$33.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.37 million and a P/E ratio of 69.75. K-Bro Linen has a twelve month low of C$23.73 and a twelve month high of C$46.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$28.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.51.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 251.05%.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing, management, and distribution of general linen and operating room linen to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial accounts in Canada. The company also offers other services, including bulk dock-to-dock, exchange cart preparation, delivery of carts, surgical linen, distribution and control of employee uniforms, personal clothing, customer reporting, customer service visiting, and textile procurement services.

