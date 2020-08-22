Just Energy Group (JE) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 24th.

Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$675.68 million for the quarter.

Get Just Energy Group alerts:

Shares of JE opened at C$0.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18. Just Energy Group has a 1 year low of C$0.37 and a 1 year high of C$3.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,374.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

JE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Just Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. CIBC cut their target price on Just Energy Group from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

Just Energy Group Company Profile

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Just Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.