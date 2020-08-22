Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Given a GBX 9,000 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 9,000 ($117.66) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on JET. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from £101 ($132.04) to £109 ($142.50) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £108 ($141.19) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group set a GBX 9,700 ($126.81) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a £115 ($150.35) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 6,200 ($81.06) to GBX 9,000 ($117.66) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of £107 ($139.89).

Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at GBX 8,890 ($116.22) on Friday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1-year low of GBX 65.28 ($0.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 9,168 ($119.86). The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8,551.48.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace that connects consumers and restaurants through its Websites and apps in ten European countries. Its business relies on participating restaurants to deliver food themselves, with the Takeaway.com platform serving as a source of orders for restaurants and facilitating online payment processes.

