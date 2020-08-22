JPmorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust (LON:JMG) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,050.44

JPmorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust PLC (LON:JMG) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,050.44 and traded as high as $1,071.04. JPmorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust shares last traded at $1,058.00, with a volume of 152,209 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,051.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 947.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.61.

JPmorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust Company Profile (LON:JMG)

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s objective is to maximize total return from emerging markets around the world through a diversified portfolio of underlying investments. It invests in a diversified spread of countries, industries and companies.

