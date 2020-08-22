JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 142.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,795,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 262,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,686,000 after buying an additional 51,567 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.6% during the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 48,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 33,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAI Wealth Management raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.89.

JPM opened at $97.32 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.75 and a 200-day moving average of $101.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $296.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

