JPMorgan American Investment Trust (LON:JAM) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $495.57

Shares of JPMorgan American Investment Trust PLC (LON:JAM) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $495.57 and traded as high as $510.01. JPMorgan American Investment Trust shares last traded at $510.00, with a volume of 299,341 shares.

The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 5.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 496.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 460.40. The company has a quick ratio of 31.65, a current ratio of 31.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 0.49%. JPMorgan American Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.73%.

In other JPMorgan American Investment Trust news, insider Alan Collins purchased 55 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 478 ($6.25) per share, for a total transaction of £262.90 ($343.71).

About JPMorgan American Investment Trust (LON:JAM)

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s objective is to achieve capital growth from North American investments by outperformance of the Company’s benchmark, which is the S&P 500 Index. The Company invests in North American quoted companies, including exposure to smaller capitalization stocks.

