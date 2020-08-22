Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Insider Anna Manz Purchases 18 Shares of Stock

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) insider Anna Manz bought 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,384 ($31.17) per share, for a total transaction of £429.12 ($561.01).

Anna Manz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

On Wednesday, June 17th, Anna Manz bought 18 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,152 ($28.13) per share, for a total transaction of £387.36 ($506.42).

Johnson Matthey stock opened at GBX 2,295 ($30.00) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion and a PE ratio of 17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.32. Johnson Matthey PLC has a one year low of GBX 20.77 ($0.27) and a one year high of GBX 3,294 ($43.06). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,263.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,184.20.

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported GBX 199.20 ($2.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 197.10 ($2.58) by GBX 2.10 ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Matthey PLC will post 24172.9996465 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a dividend of GBX 31.13 ($0.41) per share. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This is a boost from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $24.50. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio is 42.39%.

Several research firms have commented on JMAT. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.84) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. HSBC boosted their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 1,850 ($24.19) to GBX 2,050 ($26.80) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,400 ($44.45) to GBX 3,500 ($45.76) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,525 ($33.01).

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.