Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd (NASDAQ:JCTCF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
NASDAQ JCTCF opened at $7.49 on Friday. Jewett-Cameron Trading has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $8.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The company has a market cap of $25.93 million, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.70.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.
About Jewett-Cameron Trading
Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes specialty metal products; and distributes wood products to home centers and other retailers primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet and Other; Seed Processing and Sales; and Industrial Tools and Clamps.
Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue
Receive News & Ratings for Jewett-Cameron Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jewett-Cameron Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.