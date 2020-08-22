Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd (NASDAQ:JCTCF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ JCTCF opened at $7.49 on Friday. Jewett-Cameron Trading has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $8.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The company has a market cap of $25.93 million, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Jewett-Cameron Trading alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd (NASDAQ:JCTCF) by 46.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,107 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.92% of Jewett-Cameron Trading worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.54% of the company’s stock.

About Jewett-Cameron Trading

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes specialty metal products; and distributes wood products to home centers and other retailers primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet and Other; Seed Processing and Sales; and Industrial Tools and Clamps.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Jewett-Cameron Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jewett-Cameron Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.