Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Nordic American Tanker Ltd’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nordic American Tanker in a report issued on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will earn $0.46 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.38.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Nordic American Tanker from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Shares of NYSE NAT opened at $4.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.17. The company has a market cap of $633.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Nordic American Tanker has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $9.00.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The shipping company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Nordic American Tanker had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 14.88%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordic American Tanker during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tanker Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

